Kai Havertz: Liverpool scouting Bayer Leverkusen starlet

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen youngster Kai Havertz, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds reportedly had scouts at Germany Under-19s’ game against Belarus Under-19s at the Ernest Pohl Stadium in Zabrze, Poland, on Wednesday evening to watch Havertz in action in a Uefa European Under-19 Championship qualifier.

Jurgen Klopp’s representative witnessed the 18-year-old scoring four goals in a 1-5 win for the Germans. Two of his goals were penalties, but he also claimed an assist for the one Germany goal he didn’t score.

The attacking midfielder made his first-team debut for Leverkusen last October aged 17 years and 126 days.

He clocked up 24 Bundesliga appearances last term, scoring four goals and six assists, and has already mad five senior appearances this season.

Havertz, who can play on the right wing or through the middle, and has been compared to compatriot Mesut Ozil, signed a new contract in July and is tied to Leverkusen until June 2022.