The latest in the Charly Musonda Instagram story

Antonio Conte, the Italian born head coach at Chelsea has just announced that he will be personally blocking Charly Musonda’s move to be loaned out by Chelsea in January 2018, in a bid to strengthen the club’s squad as the season progresses.

This initiative follows a public announcement on Instagram made by the 21-year-old Belgian player, whereby he ranted on about the paucity of opportunities to get a position in Chelsea’s first team.

He is quoted as saying that you sacrifice everything, your work as hard as you can, often offering even more of yourself than you should, all because of your love for what you do. He went on to ask what you can expect in return, to which he answered the question himself by saying that you get the same – nothing back in return.

He ended his frustrated rant by adding that he will persevere to offer the same dedication born out of his sheer commitment to what he referred to as the great game.

According to the Evening Standard, annoyed though Antonio Conte might have been by Musonda’s Instagram outburst, the head coach has stepped in to thwart a move by other Chelsea officials who were ready to offer the youngster out on loan as from January 2018.

In response, Conte called Musonda on as a substitute in the game against Crystal Palace; a game that Chelsea lost in a surprising 2-1 defeat.

The head coach also started the youngster in last night’s Carabao Cup win over Everton at Stamford Bridge. The Italian also gave other youngsters, like Ethan Ampadu and Kenedy, a run out against the Toffees.

Conte said that as these young players are working very hard to improve their skills, and the game against Everton was the perfect opportunity to see how they are progressing in real terms.

The Italian believes that is in the best interests of Chelsea Football Club. The first team squad is currently stretched very thinly, and Conte is determined to play the youngsters in the first team on every possible occasion.

As the season goes into winter and Chelsea squad of players comes under even more pressure, Conte is anxious to ensure the talents of Musonda will be available to draw on.