Leaked: Harry Kane, Pep Guardiola and Antonio Valencia win Premier League awards for September

The winners of the Premier League’s monthly awards for September have been leaked ahead of the official announcement.

A photo showing all the trophies ready to be sent to their recipients surfaced on social media earlier today.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is set to be named Premier League player of the month for September.

The England international scored six goals in four games over the course of the month. In the process he became only the second player in Premier League history to score more than two goals in three consecutive away matches.

Pep Guardiola will be crowned manager of the month after guiding Manchester City to the top of the table in an unbeaten month. City recorded four wins in their four games in September.

While Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia has won the goal of the month award for his stunning strike to open the scoring against Everton at Old Trafford.