Lenny Pintor: Arsenal and Chelsea tracking France U17 starlet

Brest youngster Lenny Pintor is a transfer target for Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, according to the Daily Mail.

The 17-year-old is a left winger who can also operate as a striker.

He joined second-tier Brest from Bastia earlier this year and signed his first professional contract with them. He is yet to make his first-team debut

The France Under-17 international is said to have caught the eye of Premier League scouts with his performances in the Under-17 World Cup in India.

He was part of the France side knocked out by Spain in the round of 16 earlier this week, but he scored an impressive goal in a 1-2 defeat.

Pintor has reportedly been compared to compatriot Ousmane Dembele, who joined Barcelona for £135m in the last transfer window.

Despite the interest from the trio of Premier League clubs, the article suggests Pintor may opt to remain in France to continue his development for now.