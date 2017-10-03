Leon Goretzka: Man Utd could make move for Schalke star

Manchester United could make a move for Schalke star Leon Goretzka, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 22-year-old midfielder is said to be a target for the Red Devils and is touted as a possible replacement for captain Michael Carrick, aged 36, who could retire at the end of the current campaign.

Goretzka, like Carrick, is a tall and talented midfielder and, also like Carrick, is out of contract next summer. He is 6ft 2in tall and can play as a defensive midfielder, winger or playmaker.

United have been given a boost in their hopes of signing the player after fellow suitors Barcelona pulled out of the race to sign him because they do not believe he is ready to play for them.

Barca’s chief scout Ariedo Braida said: “He is certainly a great player, but for Barcelona it is too soon.

“I travel around the world in search of great talent, but our demands are extremely high.”

The Germany international has four goals in 10 caps for his national team. He has made 116 senior appearances and has scored 14 goals.