Liverpool confirm squad for Maribor game

Liverpool have announced a 21-man travelling squad for tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Maribor.

The Reds travel to Slovenia today ahead of Tuesday night’s clash with the Slovenian champions. Jurgen Klopp’s side are in desperate need of a win from their third group game after drawing their opening two games against Sevilla and Spartak Moscow.

There are no major surprises in Klopp’s selection for the trip.

Forward Sadio Mane (hamstring), attacking midfielder Adam Lallana (thigh) and right-back Nathaniel Clyne (back) all remain sidelined through injury.

Andrew Robertson, who did not make the 18 for last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United, does travel.

The order in which Liverpool chose to announce the names suggests Loris Karius will continue as Klopp’s goalkeeper of choice for Champions League fixtures.

Liverpool squad to play Maribor

Karius, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Firmino, Coutinho, Salah, Gomez, Henderson, Sturridge, Grujic, Klavan, Moreno, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mignolet, Can, Robertson, Solanke, Matip, Ward, Alexander-Arnold.