Liverpool defender receives death threat

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has shared a death threat he has received via social media.

The Croatia international posted on Instagram to show people the threat made against him and his family.

Lovren branded the message “disgusting” and said he would not accept it.

He posted a screenshot of a private message he had received, which read: “I’m gonna murder ur family u Croatian p***k.”





In a caption, Lovren said the send was a “horrible” person.

Lovren does not appear to have reported the death threat. Merseyside Police are aware of the matter but say there has been no complaint made.

The former Southampton centre-back has been under-fire for his displays at the heart of Liverpool’s leaky defence. He has now suffered a groin injury, which makes him a doubt for tomorrow’s Champions League game against Maribor.

He joined the Reds in a £20m deal in 2014 and has made 121 appearances for the club to date.