Liverpool fan Adrien Rabiot talks up Premier League move

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has spoken of his desire to play in the Premier League – and revealed that he was a boyhood Liverpool fan.

The France international, aged 22, insists he is happy at Parc des Princes for now, but would love to move to England one day.

It sounds like Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will be in pole position to sign Rabiot when he does decide to make the switch because he grew up supporting the club, though the player insists his Premier League dream is not dependent on a transfer to Anfield.

He told French broadcaster RMC: “There are a lot of very good leagues. It’s also enriching to go elsewhere, but for the moment I’m happy at PSG.

“I would love to play in the Premier League. There’s not necessarily any club in particular, even though when I was young I was a big Liverpool fan.”

Rabiot is a PSG academy product and has clocked up 167 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants since making his debut as a 17-year-old under Carlo Ancelotti in 2012.

The box-to-box midfielder has scored 19 goals for the club.

He has clocked up 10 appearances and two goals already this season, despite the influx of talent at big-spending PSG.