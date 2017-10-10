Liverpool hit by injury to star man ahead of Man Utd game, out for six weeks

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has suffered a hamstring injury, the club has announced.

The in-form attacker will now face this weekend’s Premier League clash with rivals Manchester United and faces a longer spell on the sidelines.

Mane was substituted in the 89th minute of Senegal’s 2-0 World Cup qualification win over Cape Verde on Saturday.

The Reds have now confirmed that he is set to be sidelined for six weeks.

Mane was named Premier League player of the month for August and has scored three goals in four Premier League games so far this term. His progress was curtailed by a three-match ban following his red card against Manchester City.

A six-week layoff would see the former Southampton man miss both Champions League games against Maribor and the return game against Sevilla in Spain. He would also miss Premier League fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur, Huddersfield Town, West Ham United and Southampton, as well as the United game.

Mane would then have a race to be fit in time for the Premier League game against Chelsea at Anfield on November 25.