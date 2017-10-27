Liverpool and Newcastle linked with Iker Casillas

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas is a transfer target for Liverpool and Newcastle United, according to The Sun.

The Real Madrid legend, aged 36, is currently unable to get a game for the Portuguese side who have made 24-year-old Jose Sa their new first-choice keeper.

Reports suggested Casillas had been dropped for using a mobile phone in training, but Porto boss Sergio Conceicao insists the World Cup winner is out of the side for tactical reasons.

Liverpool keepers Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have both come in for criticism when entrusted with the starting role by Jurgen Klopp.

The interest of Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez, who previously coached Casillas during their time together at the Bernabeu, is surprising given that Rob Elliot has been in excellent form for the Magpies since their return to the top-flight.

Casillas has played 93 games for Porto since arriving in 2015. He previously clocked up 725 first-team appearances for Madrid between 1999 and 2015.