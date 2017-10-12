Liverpool player vows to be fearless vs Man Utd

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has issued a social media rallying cry ahead of this weekend’s clash with rivals Manchester United.

The Reds return to Premier League action after the international break with a 12.30pm kick-off against United at Anfield.

Writing on Twitter, Karius said: “Premier League returns to Anfield on Saturday. Big game against Manchester United! #fearless #YNWA.”

Of course, the German’s fearlessness may well have to be demonstrated from the substitutes’ bench. Manager Jurgen Klopp has generally favoured Simon Mignolet as his keeper for Premier League matches so far this season.