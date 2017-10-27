Liverpool prepare bumper new contract for Rhian Brewster

Liverpool are planning to offer starlet Rhian Brewster a lucrative new contract when he turns 18 next year, according to the Daily Mail.

Brewster, aged 17, is currently starring for England Under-17s at the Under-17 World Cup. His seven goals in the tournament so far, including back-to-back hat-tricks in the quarter-final and semi-final wins over USA and Brazil, have fired England to the final and put him at the top of the goalscoring charts.

He is yet to sign professional terms at Anfield, which has alerted many of Liverpool’s rivals who could currently sign him on the cheap.

But the Reds reportedly hope to tie the young forward down to a big-money deal in April when he celebrates his 18th birthday. The report claims Brewster is expected to put pen to paper on the deal.

Fellow starlet Ben Woodburn signed a new long-term contract earlier this week, shortly after his 18th birthday.

Brewster joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2015.