Liverpool ready £22m bid for Roma’s Emerson Palmieri

Liverpool are preparing a £22m bid for Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri, according to the Daily Mail.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly planning to make reinforcements to his leaky defence, and the Brazil-born full-back is being targeted.

Emerson, aged 23, was apparently an intended target for the Reds in the last transfer window, but the Merseysiders had to defer their interest after the player suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in May.

He is expected to return to action from his injury in November and could build his match fitness sufficiently to persuade Liverpool to make a January bid of €25m (£22m). They would offer a four-and-a-half year contract to the player, the article claims.

Emerson came through the ranks at Santos. He joined Roma in 2015 following a loan spell at Palermo.

Having gained Italian citizenship through his mother’s heritage, he committed to the Italy national team earlier this year but is yet to be capped.