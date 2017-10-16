Liverpool ready to offload these two players in January

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ready to let winger Lazar Markovic and centre-back Lloyd Jones leave the club in the January transfer, according to The Sun.

But the Reds boss will block loan moves for strike starlet Rhian Brewster, who is currently impressing with England Under-17s in England at the Under-17 World Cup.

Markovic, aged 23, was a £20m signing from Benfica under Brendan Rodgers’ tenure in July 2014.

Although he was involved in the first-team in his first season at Anfield, he has since spent time on loan at Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon and Hull City. He now looks set to move again – either permanently or on loan – in the next transfer window.

Jones, aged 22, is a former England Under-20 international, who joined the Reds from Plymouth Argyle for £150,000 in May 2011. He has been loaned to Cheltenham Town, Accrington Stanley, Blackpool and Swindon Town in recent seasons.

He is tipped to leave Anfield in the new year. His contract expires at the end of the season.