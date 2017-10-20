Liverpool rule out transfer for Leicester target James Milner

Liverpool will turn down attempts to sign midfielder James Milner in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The former England international, aged 31, has had limited opportunities for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this season.

With the improved Alberto Moreno now reestablished as Klopp’s first-choice left-back, and Andy Robertson signed from Hull City in the summer, Milner has been relieved of his duties as a makeshift full-back.

But he has not been able to force his way into the Reds’ midfield, with the likes of captain Jordan Henderson, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum ahead of him in the pecking order.

Despite his limited opportunities, Milner has reportedly received assurances that his chances will come over the course of the season.

The report claims that Leicester City were the side most interested in signing the former Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City man in the last transfer window.

The Foxes will be rebuffed if they make an approach in the new year, but the situation could change next summer when club record signing Naby Keita arrives at Anfield.