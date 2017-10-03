Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk hints at January transfer

Wantaway Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has indicated he will again seek a transfer in the January transfer window.

The Netherlands international appeared to be on the verge of joining Liverpool early in the last transfer window. But the Merseysiders were forced to publicly end their interest and apologise to the Saints after the south coast club accused them of making an illegal approach.

Van Dijk subsequently handed in a transfer request and spent a large chunk of the summer training away from from Mauricio Pellegrino’s squad. He has now been reintegrated into the first team, but has given the first clue that he still intends to seek a switch away from St Mary’s at the earliest opportunity.

According to the BBC, the 26-year-old said: “Halfway through the season, maybe we can see what’s possible.”

Van Dijk made his first start of the season for Southampton in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Stoke City.

The six-year contract he signed in May 2016 runs until June 2022, so Saints are under no pressure to sell.