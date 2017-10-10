The Premier League returns to action in style after the October international break, with Liverpool taking on Manchester United at Anfield in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Games between the two fierce rivals from opposite ends of the M62 usually provide plenty of talking points on and off the pitch. This edition of the fixture promises to be no different.

United are second in the table, behind neighbours Manchester City on goal difference, after a scintillating and unbeaten start to the season. Liverpool are down in seventh, having already suffered a defeat and three draws, and cannot really afford to fall further behind the pace-setters.

The can be an unpredictable fixture, but let’s take a look at some Liverpool vs Man Utd betting tips.

All odds are correct at the time of writing, but are subject to change. According to the Swedish site Casino Wings, there are lots of free bet offers available for this game, so you might be able to get even more favourable returns.

Liverpool vs Man Utd betting tips

Anthony Martial to score anytime (21/10)

This article is being written ahead of Belgium’s World Cup qualifier against Cyprus on Tuesday evening. Manager Roberto Martinez insists Romelu Lukaku is fit for the game, having sat out of the previous qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina, but we will have a clearer idea of how fit after the game. It then remains to be seen whether he is fit enough to play again on Saturday lunchtime. Before that becomes more apparent, it might be worth having a punt on Anthony Martial to score any time at 21/10.

The Frenchman has five goals already this season and has previous for finding the net against Liverpool. A £10 bet returns £31.

Draw or Man Utd to win (11/20)

Given their respective starts to the Premier League season, it is difficult to see Liverpool triumphing in this one, even at Anfield. In fact, form would suggest that United are nailed-on to win this one. The break of momentum and lack of preparation due to the international break adds an extra element of uncertainty, so you can hedge your bets by backing both the draw and a United win. A £10 bet returns £15.50.

Correct score: 1-1 draw (11/2)

Big game, away from home, immediately after an international break, early kick-off, opponents have more to lose: this looks like precisely the sort of game in which the pragmatic Jose Mourinho might turn up with a gameplan intended to secure one point. While the United boss would probably with a draw, it is hard to imagine his free-scoring Red Devils breaching the fragile Liverpool defence at least once, so we’ll back 1-1 rather than 0-0. A £10 bet returns £65.