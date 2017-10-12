Liverpool will be in same position as when Brendan Rodgers was sacked if they lose to Man Utd

Liverpool will have exactly the same record as when former manager Brendan Rodgers was sacked if they lose to Manchester United on Saturday.

The current Celtic boss was fired by the Reds in October 2015 after picking up just 12 points from the first eight games of the 2015/16 season.

He got the sack after a 1-1 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby and was replaced by Jurgen Klopp, who will find himself with an identical record of 12 points from eight games if high-flying United win at Anfield in the first Premier League game after the international break.

Klopp’s future has not been called into question anything like as much as Rodgers’ was in the build-up to him getting the chop, but the German will know there will be some awkward questions awaiting him if the Reds are defeat this weekend.

Liverpool are currently seventh in the table after losing one and drawing three of their first seven matches of the 2017/18 campaign.