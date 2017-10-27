Luke Shaw alludes to transfer speculation ahead of Spurs game

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has seemingly acknowledged the speculation over his future ahead of this weekend’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Several publications ran articles this week suggesting Shaw, aged 22, fears his United career is over after a breakdown of his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

The England international made his second appearance of the season when he came on for the final few minutes of the Carabao Cup win over Swansea City, but there are big questions over whether he will be at Old Trafford much longer.

Posting on Twitter, Shaw said he was “staying focused”. The tweet was accompanied by a photo of him in training at Carrington.