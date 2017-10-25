Luke Shaw fears Man Utd career is over after breakdown of his relationship with Jose Mourinho

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw’s relationship with manager Jose Mourinho has deteriorated to the extent that he fears his Old Trafford career is over, according to The Guardian.

Shaw, aged 22, is concerned that he will never get a meaningful shot at returning to the Red Devils’ first team while Mourinho is in charge.

He is said to be considering his options, though a permanent transfer in the January window is said to be unlikely.

The £27m signing from Southampton came on for the final three minutes of last night’s Carabao Cup win over Swansea City to make his second appearance of the season. He is yet to play a Premier League game this season.

Mourinho is apparently unhappy with Shaw’s attitude and insists he needs to work harder to force his way into content.

The England international believes he has done everything possible to prove himself to his manager.

Shaw’s United career has been hampered by a succession of injuries, particularly the double leg break he suffered in September 2015 that ended his 2015/16 season.