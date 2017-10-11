Man City confident of signing Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez in January

Manchester City are confident are signing Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Arsenal verbally accepted a £60m bid from City on deadline day at the end of the summer transfer window, but pulled out of the deal when they were unable to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar as his replacement.

But with Sanchez, aged 28, set on leaving the Emirates Stadium and happy to move on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer, City believe the Gunners will do business in the new year. They are lining up a cash offer, though they accept the deal may hinge on how Arsene Wenger’s side are faring in the Premier League at that stage.

The Chile international would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from January 1, but is thought to favour a reunion with his former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Sanchez would command a large signing-on fee if he were to move on a Bosman, so City would not necessarily be out of pocket by launching a January bid and having the forward at their disposal for the second-half of the 2017/18 campaign.