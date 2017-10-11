Man City player’s wife slams team-mates for getting drunk and missing training

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo’s wife has taken aim at his Chile team-mates after they missed out on World Cup qualification.

Chile, who are skippered by Bravo, suffered a 3-0 defeat to Brazil last night, which – coupled with results elsewhere – saw them miss out on a place at Russia 2018 and not even make the intercontinental playoffs.

Soon after the final whistle, Bravo’s partner Carlo Pardo Lizana, took to Instagram to criticise unnamed members of the squad.

She wrote: “Thank you for all the beautiful moments my team. Thank you, my Captain America for all that I have experienced. It was really beautiful.

“But when you put on the shirt it has to be with professionalism. I know that most of them worked their asses off, while others went to parties and did not even train from the drunkenness.”