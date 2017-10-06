Man City target Alexis Sanchez has no intention of staying at Arsenal

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has made it clear to the club that he wants out, according to Goal.

The Chile international reportedly has no intention of staying at the Emirates Stadium beyond next summer, when his contract expires, and has informed the club of his position.

Talks over an extension have come to a complete halt as a consequence.

Sanchez, aged 28, came close to joining Manchester City on transfer deadline day. Arsenal accepted a £60m bid, but the deal fell through when they were unable to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar as a replacement.

City remain the favourites to sign Sanchez, who is keen on a reunion with his former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, even though fellow suitors Paris Saint-Germain would be able to tie him down to a pre-contract agreement from January.

While they look set to see Sanchez go, Arsenal fans have more encouraging news about Mesut Ozil, who is also out of contract next summer.