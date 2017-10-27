Man Utd and Arsenal make enquiries for José Arnáiz

Barcelona starlet José Arnáiz is a transfer target for Manchester United and Arsenal, according to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

The 22-year-old winger, who joined Barca from Real Valladolid in August, made his first-team debut and scored in the 0-3 Copa Del Rey win at Murcia earlier this week.

United and the Gunners are both said to be keen on Arnáiz and believe he has the pace to make a big impression in the Premier League.

Both clubs and German champions Bayern Munich have all reportedly contacted the player’s agent Rene Ramos to discuss his contractual situation, including his buy-out clause. He is under contract at Camp Nou until June 2020.

Bayern reportedly see the player as a long-term successor to 34-year-old French veteran Franck Ribery.

Until this week, Arnáiz has been turning out for Barcelona B and has scored four goals in eight games for them so far this season.

He previously scored 12 goals in 41 appearances for Valladolid.