Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho gives Phil Jones injury update ahead of Spurs game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he expects defender Phil Jones to be fit for this weekend’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international was forced off during last weekend’s defeat at Huddersfield Town. He did not feature against Swansea City in yesterday evening’s Carabao Cup win at the Liberty Stadium, but he was fit enough to be named among the substitutes.

And Mourinho expects him to be fully fit for Saturday lunchtime’s clash with Spurs at Old Trafford.

He also revealed that the Red Devils had not sustained any fresh injuries during their trip to south Wales.

He told United’s website: “It was quite comfortable and no injuries, so a good day for us.

“I think Jones will be [back] because, today, he was on the bench and he told me he will be ready in case I need him. So I believe he’ll be even better for Saturday.

“Apart from that, I have no news and no hopes [for any other players].”

Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo are thought to be closing in on a return to fitness while the boss has offered no fresh update on Paul Pogba.

Bailly, who has been out since the international break, was pictured in training gear at Carrington yesterday.

Rojo – sidelined since April with a knee injury – is back in training and travelled with the squad for last week’s Champions League win over Benfica.