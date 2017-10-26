Man Utd face Bristol City in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Manchester United have been drawn away to Bristol City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The Red Devils face a trip to Ashton Gate in the week commencing 18 December.

Jose Mourinho’s side beat Swansea City 0-2 at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night in their last-16 tie.

The draw was due to be made at 16:00 BST but was delayed due to technical difficulties, which meant the fixtures have only been announced within the last few minutes.

#MUFC have been drawn away to Bristol City in the fifth round of the #CarabaoCup. The tie will be played in the week commencing 18 December. pic.twitter.com/gJQZj7nJzN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 26, 2017

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Arsenal v West Ham

Leicester v Manchester City

Bristol City v Manchester United