Skip to main content

Man Utd face Bristol City in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Manchester United have been drawn away to Bristol City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The Red Devils face a trip to Ashton Gate in the week commencing 18 December.

Jose Mourinho’s side beat Swansea City 0-2 at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night in their last-16 tie.

The draw was due to be made at 16:00 BST but was delayed due to technical difficulties, which meant the fixtures have only been announced within the last few minutes.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Arsenal v West Ham

Leicester v Manchester City

Bristol City v Manchester United