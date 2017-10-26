Man Utd face Bristol City in Carabao Cup quarter-finals
Manchester United have been drawn away to Bristol City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
The Red Devils face a trip to Ashton Gate in the week commencing 18 December.
Jose Mourinho’s side beat Swansea City 0-2 at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night in their last-16 tie.
The draw was due to be made at 16:00 BST but was delayed due to technical difficulties, which meant the fixtures have only been announced within the last few minutes.
Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full:
Chelsea v Bournemouth
Arsenal v West Ham
Leicester v Manchester City
Bristol City v Manchester United