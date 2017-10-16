Skip to main content

Man Utd fans slam Luke Shaw for display vs West Ham U23s, predict his Old Trafford career is over

Manchester United supporters who watched the club’s under-23 game against West Ham United have predicted that Luke Shaw’s time at the club is coming to an end.

England international left-back Shaw, who has fallen well down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho, was in Premier League 2 action on Sunday evening.

United fans blasted the 22-year-old for his lack of fitness and poor attitude. Many declared his United career to be over, with a January transfer predicted by some.

Here’s what United fans had to say about Shaw.