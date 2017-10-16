Man Utd fans slam Luke Shaw for display vs West Ham U23s, predict his Old Trafford career is over

Manchester United supporters who watched the club’s under-23 game against West Ham United have predicted that Luke Shaw’s time at the club is coming to an end.

England international left-back Shaw, who has fallen well down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho, was in Premier League 2 action on Sunday evening.

United fans blasted the 22-year-old for his lack of fitness and poor attitude. Many declared his United career to be over, with a January transfer predicted by some.

Here’s what United fans had to say about Shaw.

Think Luke Shaw’s United career is finally over. Bring in Rose. — James (@J_1187g) October 16, 2017

watched the u23 game this morning & I must say I was shocked with @LukeShaw23 performance today He looked like a player who was overweight unfit & didn't care walked around & didn't bust a gut to get back on defence So much talent such poor attitude Really disappointed with him — Gee United (@gigounited) October 15, 2017

Man we need to get rid of Luke Shaw, another talented kid with no hardwork, boy would surely regret this. Massive shame this — Boothroyd Blair (@mrblairo) October 15, 2017

I see it still hasn't dawned on Luke Shaw that he's playing for his PL career at United😕 — Ry (@RyanLaverie) October 16, 2017

I fear for Luke shaw has the talent not attitude to become world class….. Attitude is much more important that talent to succeed — Muhammad Obaid (@Obaid_MUFC) October 16, 2017

I don’t think @LukeShaw23 understands the pride and passion of the United Shirt. Just looks like he’s given up and can’t be arsed.. #mufc — JK88 (@JK88__) October 16, 2017

I think Luke Shaw is done at United and will go in January, pin this tweet #MUFC @LukeShaw23 — Sam W (@SamWilsch) October 15, 2017