Man Utd keeper set for January transfer

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone could make a permanent transfer to Aston Villa in the January transfer window, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Johnstone, aged 24, is currently on a season-long loan at Villa Park, having previously spent five months with the west Midlands club in the second half of last season.

Villa boss Steve Bruce is keen to add the former England Under-20 international to his squad on a permanent basis. Johnstone has established himself as first-choice keeper and kept five clean sheets already this season.

Bruce said: “It would be great to keep him here for the next few years as Villa’s No.1.

“I will need to ask the question. The ideal move for us would be to buy him in January. You’ve seen it, a young goalkeeper coming in and getting better with every game he plays.

“The difference in him since he’s started in January to now is light years. He’s confident, playing every week and he’s playing real football.”

Johnstone has been on United’s books since 2009, but has never made a senior appearance for the club. He has spent time on loan at Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Yeovil Town, Doncaster Rovers and Preston North End.

He is out of contract at the end of the season, but Bruce wants to sign him six months early given that Jose Mourinho already has David de Gea, Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira at his disposal.