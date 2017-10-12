Man Utd legend Paul Scholes interviewed for Oldham Athletic manager’s job

Oldham Athletic have interviewed Paul Scholes about becoming their new manager, according to the BBC.

The former Manchester United midfielder is a lifelong Latics fan and has worked with the club’s youth teams on occasion since hanging up his boots.

Scholes has reportedly held talks with the League One side, though the club refused to comment.

The 42-year-old has taken his coaching badges – working in United’s youth ranks – but has never managed in the EFL and has mainly worked as a televeision pundit.

They are seeking a replacement for John Sheridan, who left Boundary Park in September with the Latics sitting bottom of League One.

Caretaker boss Richie Wellens has led the team to three victories in his three games in charge – two of which were in the league. Oldham are now up to 19th in the table.

Wellens had confirmed that he would be interested in taking the job on a full-time basis.

The 37-year-old retired from playing in the summer. He had most recently been on the books of Macclesfield Town, but clocked up more than 100 appearances for the Latics between 2005 and 2007, and a further three appearances during a loan spell in 2015/16.