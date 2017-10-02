Man Utd and Man City players doubtful for England vs Slovenia

Manchester United defender Phil Jones and Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph are both injury doubts ahead of Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.

The pair missed training at St George’s Park on Monday and were due to be assessed by the England medical team.

Jones, aged 25, missed last week’s Champions League game against CSKA Moscow due to an unspecified injury, but played the full 90 minutes against Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Delph, aged 27, hasn’t played for England since 2015 following a succession of injuries.

He made his first start for City in 17 months in the win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where he was deployed by Pep Guardiola at left-back following the serious knee injury suffered by Benjamin Mendy.

The FA has not disclosed the nature of the injuries being carried by Jones or Delph.

England are already without Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli, who has been suspended for one-match following his middle-finger gesture during last month’s qualification game against Slovakia.