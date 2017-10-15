Does Man Utd man have secret social media account?

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has created a bit of a stir after it was claimed that he has a secret social media account.

The Dutch starlet’s alleged online alter ego has asked the internet to create a good YouTube video compilation of Fosu-Mensah and also leapt to the player’s defence when he faced criticism from other Twitter users.

Fans spotted the mysterious – and since deleted – @Blacks10414339 account, which had precisely 0 followers yet managed to entice a reply from the on-loan Crystal Palace man’s official account in response to the plea for a compilation video to be made.

Here are some of @Blacks10414339’s suspicious tweets.



