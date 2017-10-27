Man Utd man urges Spain U17 to beat England U17

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has issued a rallying cry to the Spain Under-17 side as they prepare to face England in tomorrow’s Under-17 World Cup final in India.

Sharing a photo of himself in action in the 2007 edition of the tournament, which was played in South Korea, De Gea urged his compatriots to enjoy the experience and bring home the trophy.

Disfrutad mañana la final del Mundial sub 17, es una experiencia increible! Y traeros a España el título que se nos escapó en Corea 😉 pic.twitter.com/jVCsWgF8eb — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) October 27, 2017

He wrote: “Enjoy the final of the Under-17 World Cup tomorrow; it’s an incredible experience! And bring to Spain the title that escaped us in Korea.”

De Gea and his team-mates lost their final against Nigeria in 2007.

The Spain international’s club-mate Angel Gomes is in the England squad that will face Spain tomorrow.