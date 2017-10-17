Man Utd midfielder apologises for speeding

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has taken to Twitter to apologise after he was caught speeding.

The Brazil Under-23 international, who is currently on loan at Valencia, was clocked driving over the speed limit in Spain on Monday afternoon.

Writing on Twitter, Pereira said: “Very sorry for speeding in my car in yesterday afternoon. I will accept the sanction that has been given.

“It is important to be careful when driving and always respect the rules. Lesson learned.”

Muy arrepentido por un exceso de velocidad con mi coche en la tarde de ayer, aceptaré la sanción que tenga. — Andreas Pereira (@andrinhopereira) October 17, 2017

Es importante ser prudente al conducir y respetar siempre las normas. Lección aprendida. — Andreas Pereira (@andrinhopereira) October 17, 2017

Pereira’s traffic offence came the day after he scored the spectacular sixth goal in Valencia’s 3-6 win over Real Betis in La Liga.

It is not yet clear why he has chosen to go public with news of being caught speeding or what the precise nature of the offence was. Speeding would ordinarily be dealt with by a fixed penalty being issued at the scene, so it remains to be seen whether Pereira’s offence will need to be dealt with by the courts.