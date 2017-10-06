Man Utd one of only three clubs Mesut Ozil would join next summer

Mesut Ozil is open to a move to Manchester United next summer, according to Goal.

The Red Devils are reportedly one of only three clubs the Germany international would consider joining if he leaves the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer in July 2018. His former club Real Madrid and their La Liga rivals Barcelona are the other two sides for which Ozil is apparently interested in signing.

Ozil, aged 28, is said to be weighing up his options at present. He could yet stay at the Emirates Stadium, despite contract talks having been on hold since February.

The report claims that suggestions the playmaker has rejected an offer of a £275,000-a-week deal from the Gunners are false and that no new terms have been tabled since the talks ended.

Ozil recently bought a new home in London and is happy living in the capital. He is said to be settled and have made many close friends since arriving from Madrid in 2013.