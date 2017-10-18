Man Utd player banned from driving after doing 92mph in 30mph zone

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has been banned from driving for eight months after being clocked doing 92mph in a 30mph zone, according to Mundo Deportivo.

We told you yesterday that that Pereira, who is currently on loan at Spanish side Valencia, had taken to Twitter to apologise after being caught speeding on Monday afternoon.

At that stage, we commented that a speeding offence would normally be dealt with at the roadside with a fixed penalty fine and so Pereira’s decision to preempt any media coverage with a public apology suggested this was not a run-of-the-mill offence.

And so it has proven. The 21-year-old was driving on a city centre road when police caught him travelling at 148 kilometres per hour on the Avenida del Maestro Rodrigo de Valencia, where the limit is 50 kmh.

Pereira was today in court to accept a £3,200 fine and a driving ban that will keep him off the road until June 2018.

In his apology yesterday, the Brazil Under-23 international said: “Very sorry for speeding in my car in yesterday afternoon. I will accept the sanction that has been given.

“It is important to be careful when driving and always respect the rules. Lesson learned.”