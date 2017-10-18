Man Utd player ‘gutted’ to be missing Benfica game

Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes has taken to Twitter to complain of being “gutted” to be missing today’s UEFA Youth League clash with Benfica.

The Red Devils’ Under-19 side take on the Portuguese giants this afternoon, before the first-teams meet in the Champions League this evening.

Gomes is currently in India on international duty with England at the Under-17 World Cup.

Having played as the Young Lions booked their place in the quarter-finals win a penalty shootout win over Japan yesterday, the 16-year-old is today wishing he was in Lisbon.

He wrote: “Gutted I’m not playing but good luck lads another 3 points.”