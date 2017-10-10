Man Utd players react to end of international break

Manchester United players have been signing off national team duty on social media at the end of the October international break.

With attention now turning to this weekend’s crucial game against rivals Liverpool, United’s stars have been bidding farewell to the international colleagues and fans.

Full-back Matteo Darmian said he was “waiting for November”, when he and his Italy team-mates face a World Cup qualification play-off.

Club-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan said he and his Armenia side were moving on to the next challenge after finishing second-bottom in their World Cup qualification group.

He thanked his team-mates for working hard and the fans for their support.