Man Utd preparing move to sign Mesut Ozil

Manchester United will move to sign Arsenal star Mesut Ozil when his contract expires next summer, according to The Independent.

The Germany international, aged 28, will be available on a free transfer in July. United boss Jose Mourinho, who previously coached Ozil at Real Madrid, is said to be highly confident of convincing the playmaker to rekindle their working relationship at Old Trafford.

Mourinho and Ozil remain on good terms, with the Portuguese coach even writing the foreword in his former player’s recent autobiography.

Talks with Arsenal over an extension ended in stalemate some time ago and there are no signs that Ozil intends to remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond the current campaign.

Against that backdrop, United are now planning to try to sign him.

The Red Devils are also said to retain an interest in signing Ozil’s team-mate Alexis Sanchez, who is similarly out of contract next summer. But the Old Trafford hierarchy believe neighbours Manchester City are likely to win that race.