Man Utd scout Lorenzo Pellegrini vs AC Milan

Manchester United sent a scout to watch Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini in action last weekend, according to Italian website Tutto Mercato Web.

The Red Devils reportedly had a representative at the San Siro to watch AC Milan in action against Pellegrini’s Roma. It was the young midfielder who was apparently the subject of the scouting mission.

Pellegrini started the match on the bench, but came on as a 30th-minute substitute for Kevin Strootman, so United’s spy got to see him in action for an hour as Roma ran out 0-2 winners.

We reported last month that United had made contact with Roma to find out what, if any, release clause Pellegrini had in his contract. The answer is believed to be in the region of €25m.

The 21-year-old has broken into the Roma team this season after spending the past two campaigns on loan at Sasuolo. He has also a one-cap Italy international.