Man Utd show fresh interest in Cesc Fabregas, Chelsea plot new deal

Chelsea are planning to offer midfielder Cesc Fabregas a new contract to see off fresh interest from Manchester United, according to The Times.

Having landed a surprise deal to seen another midfielder, Nemanja Matic, from the Blues in the last transfer window, United have now turned their attention to Fabregas.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season, which means Chelsea need to take action promptly or risk losing the Spain international on a free transfer in 18 months’ time.

The champions are keen to get Fabregas to sign a new contract, but the length of the proposed extension has not yet been agreed.

Fabregas would like the security of a further two years, which would tie him to the Blues beyond his 34th birthday.

But Chelsea have a policy of only offering one-year extensions to players aged over 30, so Fabregas might have to settle for rolling deals if he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge.