Man Utd could sign top target for €60m next summer

Ivan Perisic could yet become a Manchester United player.

The Inter Milan winger, aged 28, was one of United boss Jose Mourinho’s top transfer targets during the summer transfer window. But the Portuguese coach was forced to settle for three rather than his requested four summer signings because the Perisic deal could not be done.

United were unable to agree a fee with Inter for the deal and Perisic has since signed a new long-term deal with the Serie A side that could keep him at San Siro until June 2022.

But today’s Gazzetta dello Sport claims the deal is rumoured to have a €60m release clause that comes into effect from next summer.

By next summer Perisic will be aged 29, so €60m will be a steep figure for a player of his age. United showed by signing Nemanja Matic from Chelsea that they are not averse to spending big on players in their late-twenties.

It remains to be seen whether Mourinho still feels he needs Perisic now that Anthony Martial appears to have rediscovered his best form.