Man Utd squad to face Benfica announced

Manchester United have named a 22-man travelling party for tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Benfica at the Estadio da Luz.

The Red Devils left Manchester airport earlier this afternoon.

Among the players who boarded the flight was defender Marcos Rojo, who is back from his long-term knee injury, which was sustained against Anderlecht last season.

Manager Jose Mourinho is still without all of the players who were injured for last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Liverpool. That means Paul Pogba (hamstring), Marouane Fellaini (knee), Eric Bailly (knock), Michael Carrick (calf), plus and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee) are all absent.

The other notable names in the squad are young defender Axel Tuanzebe and midfielder Scott McTominay. Left-back Luke Shaw also makes the trip to Portugal.

Man Utd squad to play Benfica

David de Gea

Sergio Romero

Joel Pereira

Daley Blind

Victor Lindelof

Antonio Valencia

Luke Shaw

Chris Smalling

Matteo Darmian

Axel Tuanzebe

Phil Jones

Marcos Rojo

Ashley Young

Jesse Lingard

Nemanja Matic

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Juan Mata

Ander Herrera

Scott McTominay

Marcus Rashford

Romelu Lukaku

Anthony Martial