Man Utd squad to face Benfica announced
Manchester United have named a 22-man travelling party for tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Benfica at the Estadio da Luz.
The Red Devils left Manchester airport earlier this afternoon.
Among the players who boarded the flight was defender Marcos Rojo, who is back from his long-term knee injury, which was sustained against Anderlecht last season.
Manager Jose Mourinho is still without all of the players who were injured for last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Liverpool. That means Paul Pogba (hamstring), Marouane Fellaini (knee), Eric Bailly (knock), Michael Carrick (calf), plus and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee) are all absent.
The other notable names in the squad are young defender Axel Tuanzebe and midfielder Scott McTominay. Left-back Luke Shaw also makes the trip to Portugal.
Man Utd squad to play Benfica
David de Gea
Sergio Romero
Joel Pereira
Daley Blind
Victor Lindelof
Antonio Valencia
Luke Shaw
Chris Smalling
Matteo Darmian
Axel Tuanzebe
Phil Jones
Marcos Rojo
Ashley Young
Jesse Lingard
Nemanja Matic
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Juan Mata
Ander Herrera
Scott McTominay
Marcus Rashford
Romelu Lukaku
Anthony Martial