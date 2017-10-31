Man Utd star jokes about David De Gea’s love for him

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has been having a joke at the expense of his friend and team-mate David De Gea’s apparent love for him.

Mata has been studying photos of the squad training at Carrington yesterday ahead of tonight’s Champions League game against Benfica, and he reckons he has found evidence of De Gea gazing longingly at him.

Writing on Twitter, the former Chelsea man advised his followers: “Find someone who looks at you the way @D_DeGea looks at me.”

You can see the pictures that caught Mata’s eye in his tweet below.