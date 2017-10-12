Man Utd star turns down move to Chinese Super League

Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata has rejected the chance to make a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Spain international was reportedly sounded out by intermediaries about the prospect of quitting Old Trafford to make a move to China.

Mata, aged 29, has turned down the chance to make a huge increase on his current £165,000-a-week salary. He instead intends to stay with United, who are set to trigger a one-year extension option in his contract.

The former Chelsea star is currently due to be out of contract at the end of the season and available on a free transfer. But United can automatically extend the deal until June 2019, and are expected to do so.

His Spanish compatriot Ander Herrera is in the same situation. He is expected to have the one-year option on his contract activated, but will also be offered a new long-term deal.