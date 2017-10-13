Man Utd target Danny Rose missing from Tottenham’s 2018 calendar

Tottenham Hotspur have increased speculation linking left-back Danny Rose with a transfer away from the club by omitting him from their official 2018 calendar.

Rose has been linked with a £50m move to Manchester United or Chelsea in recent months, particularly after giving a controversial interview in which he criticised Spurs’ ambition and wage structure.

And his absence from the calendar will do little to dampen the transfer gossip.

The calendar dedicates each month to a single player. All of Mauricio Pochettino’s usual starters are included among the 12 months, with the notable exception of Rose.

Relative fringe players such as Harry Winks are included.

The saving grace for Spurs fans is the absence of summer signings, such as Davinson Sanchez and Serge Aurier. That would indicate the decision to leave Rose out was made in the summer, perhaps around the time of the aforementioned interview.

Rose, aged 27, has returned to full training this week and is in line for a first appearance of the season.