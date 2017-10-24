Man Utd team news ahead of Swansea City game

Manchester United are in Swansea ahead of this evening’s Carabao Cup clash at the Liberty Stadium.

The Red Devils flew to south Wales earlier today for tonight’s game as manager Jose Mourinho opted against the six-hour coach trip and decided not to stay in Swansea the night before the game.

Top scorer Romelu Lukaku was among the players seen boarding the private jet chartered by United, but he is not expected to start the match.

The Sun claims Lukaku, goalkeeper David De Gea and attacking midfielder Juan Mata will all be rested.

Argentina international Sergio Romero is expected to start in place of De Gea.

Defender Phil Jones, who came off injured during last weekend’s defeat at Huddersfield Town, also made the trip, but is unlikely to feature.

Argentine centre-back Marcos Rojo, who recently returned to fitness after recovering from the serious knee injury he sustained against Anderlecht in April, is tipped to play.

Out-of-favour left-back Luke Shaw is expected to make his first start in six months.

And captain Michael Carrick, back from his own injury layoff, is also in line to start.