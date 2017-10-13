Is Man Utd youngster Zak Dearnley going to be involved vs Liverpool?

Slightly from the left-field this one, but we’re wondering whether Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is planning on a surprise selection for tomorrow’s game against Liverpool.

There are a couple of clues that youngster Zak Dearnley might be involved.

Firstly, this slightly cryptic message posted to Dearnley’s Twitter account this afternoon.

You have to have the bad times to enjoy the good times …. — Zak Dearnley (@ZakDearnley) October 13, 2017

He wrote: “You have to have the bad times to enjoy the good times ….”

That could be interpreted in a number of ways, but the “….” seems to suggest that the good times are imminent.

Secondly, United’s official Twitter account this afternoon added Dearnley to its list of first-team players.

Dearnley, aged 19, is a right winger who can also operate on the left flank or as a striker.

The Sheffield-born youngster was tipped to make a matchday squad when Mourinho rotated heavily for the final league games of last season, but that didn’t happen. But the likes of Angel Gomes and Scott McTominay, who did make their debuts were all added to that aforementioned Twitter list.

Other youngsters included have either been involved in first-team games in pre-season or made the bench for European games.

Throwing a youngster into a game of this magnitude doesn’t seem like Mourinho’s style, but there does appear to be something afoot with Dearnley. Maybe he’ll be on the bench.

Click here to watch Dearnley score a sweet volley for United’s Under-18s.