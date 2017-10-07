Man Utd’s Angel Gomes and Man City’s Phil Foden share the love

Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes has instigated a cross-Manchester love-in.

The 16-year-old posted a photo of him posing with Manchester City youngster Phil Foden, aged 17, in India, where are they are both due to take part in the Under-17 World Cup with England.

Gomes wrote: “Been playing with this guy @philfoden since 5 now we’re playing in a World Cup 🙏🏽 #manchesterboys.”

Foden, who has been fast-tracked into Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad this season, responded by sending two heart emojis to the United player.

England Under-17s start their World Cup campaign against Chile tomorrow.