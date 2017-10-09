Man Utd’s Anthony Martial linked with Barcelona transfer

Barcelona are tracking Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, according to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

The 21-year-old France international, who was signed from Monaco in 2015, has started the 2017/18 campaign in excellent form, with five goals and six assists to his name already.

But most of his work has been done from the bench, often late in games and with United already in a commanding position. He is still not a regular starter for Jose Mourinho, under whom he dropped down the pecking order last season.

Mundo Deportivo’s article claims Barca have ambitions to sign Martial, who they believe has the quality to play at the required level and will seek to leave Old Trafford if his situation does not improve.

The Catalan giants are apparently monitoring Martial’s situation and are ready to make an offer to see if United would consider selling him.

Martial has also been linked with a move to Arsenal.