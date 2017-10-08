Man Utd’s Marouane Fellaini set to miss Liverpool game
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is set to miss next weekend’s Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool.
The Belgium international is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a knee injury he sustained in last night’s World Cup qualification win over Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Fellaini, aged 29, has to be substituted after 29 minutes of the game in Sarajevo.
The Belgian FA posted on social media to reveal that the player had undergone a scan, which revealed he had suffered a strain of the medial collateral ligament. The tweet said he was expected to be out for two weeks with his injury.
⚽ @Fellaini is out for a couple of weeks & #BELCYP. Scan ➡ left knee injury (MCL sprain). Get well soon Marouane ! #RoadtoRussia pic.twitter.com/jozfljXOCl
— BelgianRedDevils (@BelRedDevils) October 8, 2017
That will be a big blow for United boss Jose Mourinho. Fellaini has been an increasingly important player for the Red Devils in recent weeks, not least scoring two goals in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the final game before the international break.
On the basis of Belgium’s prognosis, Fellaini is a major doubt for the Champions League game against Benfica in Lisbon and the subsequent Premier League fixture against Huddersfield Town.